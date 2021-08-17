Sarnia police seize five handguns at city home

Five handguns Sarnia police allege were carelessly stored and illegally possessed were seized last week at a home in the city.

Five handguns Sarnia police allege were carelessly stored and illegally possessed were seized last week at a home in the city.

Police said officers began an investigation after receiving a tip about the weapons.

Officers executed search warrants on Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 at a home in the 200 block of Bessborough Drive, where detective seized the handguns along with rounds of loose ammunition, police said.

A 35-year-old Sarnia man is facing firearms charges, as well as charges of possession of property obtained by crime and breach of an undertaking.

The man was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Sept. 21 in Sarnia court.