Sarnia police service and officer resolve workplace dispute
Sarnia police say a workplace dispute between the city department and Staff Sgt. Jaime McCabe-Wyville has now been resolved.
“The parties have come to an amicable resolution of the disputes,” Sarnia Police Chief Norm Hansen announced in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
“That’s all that can be said because of the understanding between the two parties that nothing will be disclosed,” police spokesperson Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said.
McCabe-Wyville made formal harassment, assault and sexism complaints against two senior officers and has been on unpaid leave from the department since April 2020.
The Observer reported in October the staff sergeant, who has spent the majority of her two-decade policing career in Sarnia, had alleged she was assaulted by a co-worker.
In her initial statement, Mc-Cabe-Wyville said she had also been harassed and bullied by the unnamed officer and another officer, who she alleged was responsible for the ongoing workplace harassment.
Supporters of McCabe-Wyville held a protest in October outside police headquarters.
Without confirming the complainant’s identity, Windsor police investigated allegations of assault and criminal harassment at the request of Sarnia police.
The Sarnia Police Services Board confirmed in an October statement that an external police department investigated a complaint of a criminal act by an unnamed Sarnia police employee, but no charges were laid as the Windsor-Essex Crown attorney’s office felt there wasn’t a reasonable prospect of conviction.
In September, Toronto lawyer Helen Daniel began a third-party investigation in the wake of complaints by an unnamed employee and presented her conclusions and recommendations to the Sarnia Police Service Board.
The report has not been released to the public.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour also began an investigation of the Sarnia Police Service and issued several orders.
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, who is chairperson of the city’s police board, said he was informed earlier in the day Wednesday the dispute had been resolved.
“This is a decision of the chief,” Bradley said. “The board is not involved in these operational decisions.”
He added, “I’m pleased, though, to bring this matter to a conclusion.”
