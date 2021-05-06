Sarnia police service and officer resolve workplace dispute

Article content

Sarnia police say a workplace dispute between the city department and Staff Sgt. Jaime McCabe-Wyville has now been resolved.

“The parties have come to an amicable resolution of the disputes,” Sarnia Police Chief Norm Hansen announced in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s all that can be said because of the understanding between the two parties that nothing will be disclosed,” police spokesperson Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said.

McCabe-Wyville made formal harassment, assault and sexism complaints against two senior officers and has been on unpaid leave from the department since April 2020.

The Observer reported in October the staff sergeant, who has spent the majority of her two-decade policing career in Sarnia, had alleged she was assaulted by a co-worker.

In her initial statement, Mc-Cabe-Wyville said she had also been harassed and bullied by the unnamed officer and another officer, who she alleged was responsible for the ongoing workplace harassment.