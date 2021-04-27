Sarnia police ticket a dozen people following weekly lockdown protests
A dozen people have been charged in connection with weekly protests held outside Sarnia City Hall in opposition to pandemic lockdown rules, says Sarnia police.
Article content
A dozen people have been charged in connection with weekly protests held outside Sarnia City Hall in opposition to pandemic lockdown rules, says Sarnia police.
Police said Tuesday in a news release that several complaints were received about the ongoing weekly Saturday protests at city hall.
Sarnia police ticket a dozen people following weekly lockdown protests Back to video
“Those individuals in attendance were in defiance of the Reopening Act of Ontario by not staying in their residence, unless for essential reasons, and to avoid congregating in groups,” police said.
City police said officers attempted to educate and warn those attending the protests.
“Unfortunately, our officers have been met with resistance and a lack of willingness to comply,” police said.
When officers attended an April 17 protest at city hall, it was agreed to allow protesters to continue voicing their concerns until 3 p.m., which is when the weekly events that have begun at 1 p.m. typically end.
Advertisement
Article content
Police said previously that about half the crowd of about 70 people left at the agreed-to time, but the rest stayed and were belligerent when officers asked them to leave.
The 12 individuals were charged under the Reopening Act and received tickets with a $880 fine for violations on April 24. Several received a second ticket for April 17, police said.
Additional charges are pending identification of others attending the protests, police said.
“The Sarnia Police Service will continue their approach to these protests in a balanced manner in hope that individuals attempt to understand the need to protect everyone in our community,” police said.
“The goal is to avoid the spread of this virus which has taken so much from so many in hopes that everyone can return to a normal way of life soon. “