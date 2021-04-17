Sarnia police to enforce stay-at-home orders without random stops
The Sarnia Police Service says it doesn’t intent to randomly stop pedestrians and drivers to ask if they are following provincial stay-at-home orders, but will continue enforcement based on “observed violations or complaints” from the public.
The city’s police service issued a news release Saturday, following statements from several provincial police services after the province said Friday police will have the authority to ask anyone who is outside what their address is and ask why they’re out.
Several Ontario police services, including Toronto, Halton and Waterloo, said their officers won’t be conducting random stops of individuals and vehicles.
The province said police will be able to pull over vehicles to check that occupants are only out for essential purposes. Those violating the order could be fined up to $750.
The new police powers are among several restrictions announced Friday when the province extended its stay-at-home order by two weeks and also imposed further restrictions on outdoor activities and retail in the hopes of slowing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario.
“The Sarnia Police Service will continue in its efforts to educate and warn the public regarding measures that have been regulated by the provincial government to ensure the health and safety of the community,” the city police service said in Saturday’s statement.
“Ultimately, enforcement maybe required when all other measures have failed and violations under the Re-Opening Act of Ontario and the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) continue to exist,” police said.
“We truly understand the frustration that the virus and these measures are causing but also realize it is the responsibility of everyone in the community to ensure the safety and well-being of others,” the statement said.
“Our intention is to use any authority granted in a measured and fair approach with education and warnings as our primary goal. Enforcement will be implemented when all else fails.”