Sarnia research group recruiting for Alzheimer's-disease drug study
Article content
People with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Sarnia area are being recruited for a clinical trial into a drug aimed at breaking up plaques of protein that may play a pivotal role in the brain-destroying disease that has no cure.
Advertisement
Article content
Key in the phase-three study is trying to ascertain whether clearing out amyloid plaques – clumps of protein that form in spaces between nerve cells – will help slow the memory-robbing disease’s progression.
Sarnia research group recruiting for Alzheimer's-disease drug study Back to video
“That’s what we’re trying to ascertain with this study, whether there’s a direct correlation,” said Dr. John O’Mahony with Bluewater Clinical Research Group.
The group that’s conducted more than 300 clinical trials for various drugs over the past 25 years is one of 18 sites in Canada – 255 globally – recruiting 60-85-year-olds with gradual and progressive changes in memory over the past six months or more for the Eli Lilly intravenous drug trial.
Up to 1,500 participants are being enrolled – half receive the drug, half a placebo – and the trial is expected to be full by the end of July, O’Mahony said, given increased attention to the biologic drug class after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved earlier in June Biogen’s aducanumab on the basis it could clear out amyloid plaques in the brain that are thought to contribute to the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
Aducanumab has not been approved for use in Canada.
“So the fact that we have a clinical trial assessing (a drug like it) is exciting for us,” O’Mahony said.
Medications for Alzheimer’s to date have been focused on symptoms only, not the root cause – still unknown, he said.
“There’s no real options out there right now that give any real hope for significantly slowing the progression of the disease or reversing it,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
Hopes are this research helps change that, he said.
More than 500,000 in Canada have the disease, according to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. The Alzheimer Association puts the number at nearly 750,000.
Participants in the study must have a “study partner” able to attend appointments with them.
“These are patients, in the Eli Lilly study, who are still living at home, who have … a fairly good quality of life, but require assistance,” O’Mahony said.
They’re assessed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans throughout the study, O’Mahony said, which includes trips to Mississauga, where the nearest PET scanner is located.
A nurse drives participants to those appointments, he said.
“(Researchers) also trying to assess whether there are any complications if you reduce these tangles – are you increasing the chance of micro-hemorrhages or any damages,” he said.
“We’re also doing the brain scans throughout and watching carefully.”
Enrolment started about three weeks ago and about seven patients at Bluewater are currently being screened, O’Mahony said.
Most don’t pass screening as they either have another form of dementia or their Alzheimer’s is more advanced, he said.
“An estimated 20 per cent will be admitted to the trial,” he said.
For more information, contact Bluewater Clinical Research Group at 519-344-6612 or info@bwresearch.ca.
tkula@postmedia.com