Sarnia resident collects $100,002 in lottery prizes
A Sarnia resident won $100,000 in the Encore lottery, says the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Nikhil Wakchaure won the $100,000 Encore prize in the June 9 Lotto 6/49 draw, as well as $2 with another Encore selection, the corporation said.
