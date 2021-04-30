





Share this Story: Sarnia service club fundraiser is 'unapologetically Canadian'

Sarnia service club fundraiser is 'unapologetically Canadian' A chance to show some pride – Canadian style – is raising money for the Rotary Club of Sarnia Bluewaterland and the city’s Canada Day committee. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content A chance to show some pride – Canadian style – is raising money for the Rotary Club of Sarnia Bluewaterland and the city’s Canada Day committee. The 29-member service club is taking orders online for specially designed “Unapologetically Canadian” signs with the goal of seeing 1,000 of them on lawns across the community in time for Canada Day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia service club fundraiser is 'unapologetically Canadian' Back to video Normally, the service club counts on money raised at its annual used book sale and Art in the Park, but both of those fundraisers are on hold because of the pandemic, said club member Jean Cowper. “For the first time, we actually had to form a fundraising committee,” she said. It has arranged for monthly curbside dinner pickups at the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club, which have been “really successful for us,” but the committee was also looking for other fundraisers, Cowper said. The idea of selling lawn signs came up and one of the fundraising committee members who also sits on the city’s Canada Day committee asked about the possibility of joint project.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dale Wilcox, who is on the fundraising committee with Cowper, said they “brainstormed” ideas for what to print on the signs and one member suggested “Unapologetically Canadian.” “We’re all going around saying, “sorry, sorry, excuse me,’” Wilcox said. “We do this without even thinking” and the logo was a “bit of a fun laugh at ourselves,” she added. “It’s a bit edgy, it’s a little bit cheeky and to me it just feels very Canadian,” Cowper said. “What I am is an unapologetically proud Canadian. I’m proud of how Canada has handled the pandemic. I’m proud of our health-care workers and I’m proud of everyday Canadians for wearing their masks and staying home when we get asked to stay home.” Signs come with metal posts to stick into lawns and the cost is $20 for one and $35 for two. Cowper said they are encouraging people to buy two signs so they can give one away, “to a neighbour who helped you out during COVID, or a family member or a friend.” The signs can be ordered by clicking on a link on the club’s website, www.rotarysarniabwl.org. Buyers will be able to pick up their signs May 22 to May 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and again June 12 and 13, at a socially distanced drive-thru near the Flag Plaza in the parking lot at the Lambton Area Water Supply System off Fort Street in Point Edward. Buyers will also receive a $5 coupon from fundraiser sponsor Oven360, a Sarnia pizza restaurant. “We couldn’t do a fundraiser without some food,” Wilcox said. As of Friday, sign orders had reached 18 per cent of the club’s goal of raising $8,000. Money raised will be shared equally with the club and the Canada Day committee. The service club uses money it raises to support local charities, as well as its community projects. They include maintain the Flag Plaza on the waterfront, as well as helping provide playgrounds in local parks. Several signs have already been “planted” outside businesses around the community to help promote the fundraiser, Cowper said. pmorden@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia