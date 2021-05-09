Sarnia set to spray areas of the city Wednesday for gypsy moths

Article content

Aerial spraying to control gypsy moths is scheduled for Wednesday morning in a few areas of Sarnia, if the weather cooperates.

City hall said on the weekend the spraying is scheduled for between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., weather permitting.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia set to spray areas of the city Wednesday for gypsy moths Back to video

Areas of the city to be sprayed include north of Hollywood place (between Marcin Road and Newell Street,) south of Michigan Avenue to Errol Road West (between Christina Street and Newell Street,) south of Michigan Road to Rosedale Avenue (Between Colborne Road and Matthews Avenue,) and Canatara Park, west of Lake Chipican.

A biological pesticide will be applied by helicopter and a second application is expected to follow within five to seven days, the city said.

Zimmer Air Services will use a twin engine helicopter for the application and residents in the neighbourhoods can expect noise and brief road closings during spraying, the city said.

City council approved spending $60,000 this year on spraying to help reduce damage to trees from an ongoing outbreak of gypsy months. That follows spending of $90,000 last year on surveys and spraying.