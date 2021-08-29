Sarnia sisters Diya Duggal, 12, and Raveena Duggal, 14, were among 141 Canadians recognized this year with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The medal is awarded by the office of the governor general to honour individuals who have demonstrated passion, dedication and commitment to their communities.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia sisters receive national honour for volunteers Back to video

“It was an amazing honour,” Raveena said.

The sister’s mother, Parveen Duggal, said Diya and Raveena were nominated by their teachers.

“It was a big surprise,” Diya said. “We were all so happy.”

The sisters have collected hair from local salons for organizations providing wigs to sick children and collected personal care items for the Women’s Interval Home. They also helped to raise thousands of dollars to support charities through a local chapter of the Because I am a Girl organization.

Diya will be in Grade 7 at Cathcart Boulevard public school in the fall and Reveena will be in Grade 9 at Northern Collegiate.

This year’s medal recipients were announced during Volunteer Week. The medal is the highest honour for volunteer service in Canada, the governor general’s office said.

Nominations are accepted year-round and researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

Parveen Duggal said that when the family was contacted by the governor general’s office, they were told it be a two-year way for a ceremonial presentation of the girls’ medals to be scheduled because of the pandemic so they opted to have them delivered to Sarnia.

“I was shocked and then I was very proud of them,” Duggal said. “It was just a big surprise.”