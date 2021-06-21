





Share this Story: Sarnia takes control of city MAT revenue spending

Sarnia takes control of city MAT revenue spending Photo by File photo / /The Observer

Article content Sarnia has taken control over how the money raised from a regional tourism tax will be spent locally. City council voted 7-2 Monday to oust Tourism Sarnia-Lambton as manager of the municipal accommodation tax funds and instead set up a grant program under the umbrella of the city economic development with the 50 per cent of the money that would have otherwise gone to the tourism organization, less administrative and collection costs. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia takes control of city MAT revenue spending Back to video “It’s just a different mechanism to get the funds that are collected – the required 50 per cent – out to the community,” economic development director Kelly Provost said. More than $65,000 has been collected through the tax – an additional four per cent on stays less than 30 days at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and other locales – since it was implemented in Sarnia last July 1, city officials reported. An agreement tentatively struck last year between the city and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton – funded with $760,000 from the County of Lambton to promote tourism in the area – would have seen the sides split the revenue from the accommodations tax, with the city half going to infrastructure and the tourism portion going to promotion.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Late last year, the sides reached an impasse over administrative fees and control over where the money raised in Sarnia would be spent. That dispute included a request for permanent representation from the city on the destination marketing organization’s board. Control seems to be the main issue driving Monday’s decision, said Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s Mark Perrin. “It’s funny to say the city wanted to argue about a two per cent admin fee, but then does a grant program when the fees will well exceed two per cent,” he said. “That doesn’t have a lot of logic behind it. But when we step back, it kind of comes down to … the city is excited about the new revenue source and wants control of that revenue source.” Despite being disappointed, plans are to continue to court events for the area using accommodation tax funds from Point Edward and from Sarnia, where possible, he said. The tourism agency also has plans to implement municipal accommodation tax agreements with other jurisdictions in the county’s remaining nine municipalities, he has said. Tourism Sarnia-Lambton and others would be eligible to apply via the city’s grant program at least once per year, but the system could mean a lot of red tape, Perrin said, noting event opportunities often require responses in a matter of weeks. Sarnia’s position has been that the tax should not cost citizens anything, so two per cent is needed before the split to cover additional administrative costs. Oversight is also needed to assure there’s direct benefit to Sarnia from any funds spent, city officials have said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The city needs executive representation on Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s board and should be able to make appointments on the board, Coun. Mike Stark said. Under the grant program, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton can make an application and the city can decide if it’s worth spending the money, he said. “That’s the kind of position I want to be in.” Others on council said they agreed, but some argued for additional time for the city and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton to work out their grievances. “Do I agree we need a little bit more control? Sure,” said Coun. Brian White. “I just think it’s a better opportunity to continue to try and work with them, make our grievances known.” A call from Coun. Nathan Colquhoun to defer until an agreement is reached with the tourism agency fell 6-3, with White, Colquhoun and Coun. Terry Burrell in favour. “It seems to me this is just kind of starting a fight with the county for no particular reason,” said Burrell, arguing Tourism Sarnia-Lambton would be a good decision-maker for the funds and noting the city is getting 50 per cent anyway. “It just to me, it’s disingenuous to not participate with the county in the countywide program considering it’s not like we’re getting nothing,” he said. He and White voted against the city grant program. City staff in a report said whatever council decides, there should be “flexibility to ultimately come to an agreement with (the tourism agency) in the future, if possible.” A report outlining how the grant program may be implemented is expected back to council at a later date, staff said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Coun. Bill Dennis also asked Monday if the city could recoup some of the budget that’s provided to Tourism Sarnia-Lambton via the county, noting Sarnia covers about half the cost. “Could half that money be directed back to Sarnia for our own usage?” he asked. Better to discuss that at the county level, Sarnia CAO Chris Carter said. Perrin, asked for his reaction, said Tourism Sarnia-Lambton has an excellent relationship with the county and he doesn’t expect the discussion to go any further. “I don’t think Sarnia is in the tourism business,” he said. “I don’t see them bringing in events. They haven’t in the past anyway.” Tourism Sarnia-Lambton is not currently looking to invoke a clause allowing either party in the municipal accommodations tax agreement to invoke a 12-month countdown to its termination, he said. “It’s too early right now to look at it,” he said, noting it’s unclear if Sarnia’s grant system is permissible under the agreement, and pointing out nothing like this has been done in dozens of other communities in Ontario that have passed a municipal accommodation tax. “We hope that there’s not any cost lost to staff administration because all the funds should be going back to the industry that’s putting the funds together,” he said. “We’ll be keeping an eye on it. We’re hoping for the best.” tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia