





Share this Story: Sarnia, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton at loggerheads over MAT revenue sharing

Sarnia, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton at loggerheads over MAT revenue sharing Nearly $60,000 generated by hotel, motel and short-term rental stays in Sarnia in 2020 via a tax designed to help promote and boost tourism has been sitting untouched because the city and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton can't agree on terms. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content Nearly $60,000 generated by hotel, motel and short-term rental stays in Sarnia in 2020 via a tax designed to help promote and boost tourism has been sitting untouched because the city and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton can’t agree on terms. “At this point, it’s kind of a stalemate between our board and city staff,” said Mark Perrin, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s executive director. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia, Tourism Sarnia-Lambton at loggerheads over MAT revenue sharing Back to video The four per cent municipal accommodation tax (MAT) on stays of fewer than 30 days came into effect in Sarnia last July. The principle behind the tax, also implemented in various other municipalities around Ontario, including Point Edward, is to bolster local tourism. Municipalities split the revenue evenly with tourism promoters so it goes to both infrastructure and promotion costs, Perrin said. The sides in Sarnia, though, can’t agree on details of the agreement. Unlike the contract Tourism Sarnia-Lambton inked with Point Edward and hopes to enact with all 11 Lambton municipalities, Sarnia is asking for an extra slice of revenue for administrative costs and wants assurances the money generated in Sarnia is spent in Sarnia, Perrin said. The city is also asking for the Sarnia’s director of economic development to be granted an ex-officio position on Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s board.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “That was initially proposed as a way to formalize the relationship between our two offices,” said Kelly Provost, Sarnia’s economic development director about the board-position request, noting her office is also focused on tourism. “We thought it would be a way to pull the offices closer together in doing that.” The difficulty is Tourism Sarnia-Lambton is a county organization, so granting Sarnia an ex-officio – based on status or position – spot would mean granting a spot to all 11 municipalities, Perrin said. He noted the city already has non ex-officio representation on the board and Provost has been invited to apply for a regular board seat when some open in the fall. No other municipalities in Lambton have an economic development director position like hers, Provost said. Having an ex-officio spot on the board would also give Sarnia better oversight of how funds are spent, she added, while confirming the city wants all MAT funds generated in Sarnia to be spent in Sarnia. “Because the funds are being collected by the accommodation partners in the city, we felt like the agreement should allow us to demonstrate a direct benefit back to those partners who are collecting it here,” she said. The point of collecting and spending across the county, and not earmarking funds from a particular municipality for that municipality alone, is because tourism doesn’t work that way, Perrin said. Tourists, when they come, are “coming to the area,” he said. “If they’re in Point Edward or in Sarnia, there’s really no boundary that the tourist knows. It’s more the political boundary.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sarnia stands to see the most benefit regardless from things such as event planning because it’s the urban centre in Lambton, even though Point Edward – with more hotels – is expected to generate three times Sarnia’s annual revenue through MAT, he said. MAT funds from Point Edward went in 2020 to developing a voucher rewards program via Tourism Sarnia-Lambton that brought $6.3 million in economic impact to Lambton, about 56 per cent of that in Sarnia, Perrin said. The Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association is contracted to collect the tax and gets one per cent as payment before the remaining sum is split between the city and Tourism Sarnia-Lambton. The extra two per cent in administrative costs Sarnia is seeking would be on top of that for potential enforcement and reporting tasks, Provost said. “When the idea of implementing a MAT was presented to Sarnia council, it was expected that it would come at no cost to the taxpayers of Sarnia,” she said, noting there’s a provision allowing for “reasonable” costs to be recouped by the municipality. “We came up with what we thought were reasonable costs associated with the administration,” she said. Other municipalities aren’t making the same ask, Perrin said, calling the proposal unfair. Perrin recently made a presentation to Sarnia city council, saying Tourism Sarnia-Lambton has been told to grant Sarnia’s requests otherwise the city will look to partner with another eligible tourism entity.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There are no others in Lambton, Perrin said. The hope is to work things out so the money can be put towards event planning and drumming up business for local restaurants, shops and services later this year and next that are hurting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. “The whole point of MAT and why (Tourism Sarnia-Lambton) pushed to have it come in is so we could bring more things to the area and have the ability to go bid on tournaments and different events and opportunities” without making a request for funds from the city every time, he said. Tourism Sarnia-Lambton pitched the tax to Sarnia city council in late 2019. “That’s what we want to do, to continue marketing and promoting,” Perrin said. Negotiations continue between the two sides, Provost said. “We’re hopeful we can come to an agreement with them and be able to work with them,” she said. “We’ll see if we’ll be able to accomplish that.” Up next in Tourism Sarnia-Lambton’s campaign to roll out municipal accommodation taxes is Lambton Shores, Perrin said, noting pitches to councils in Petrolia and St. Clair Township are to follow “Our plan was, once we’re seeing the pandemic coming to an end, we’ll circle back to that,” he said to Sarnia city council about the campaign. The tourism agency has also asked Sarnia that both the municipality and tourism agency be accountable for how MAT funds are spent, including detailed annual spending reports, the right to audit each others’ books, and that both are liable for proper use of MAT funds. tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia