Sarnia union leader warns closing Line 5 pipeline will 'kill' his hometown

Sarnia union leader Scott Archer had a stark warning this week for Canada's federal politicians. "Shutting down Line 5 will in affect kill my hometown … and many more places like it in Canada and the U.S.," the business manager for Local 663 of the pipefitters' union told a special Parliamentary committee on the economic relationship between Canada and U.S. "This is not an exaggeration," he added during the online hearing. "It's cold, hard fact." Archer, along with Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Andrew Pilat from the Sarnia Construction Association, spoke on the final day of committee hearings on a threat by Michigan's governor to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in May. The 68-year-old pipeline – owned by Calgary-based energy giant Enbridge – carries western oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia and supplies refineries and propane distribution in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revoked an easement allowing the pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac over concerns about the risk of spills into the Great Lakes, but Enbridge is challenging the order in U.S. federal court and says it will continue operating the pipeline. The company and state are scheduled to begin court-ordered mediation April 16, and Canadian officials have raised the possibility of using a 1977 pipeline treaty with the U.S. to keep Line 5 operating. The Sarnia area is home to three of Ontario's four refineries, as well as chemical plants served by Line 5 and other pipelines. "Line 5 is truly the lifeblood of the central region of North America, and essentially the spinal cord of Ontario's infrastructure, supplying Alberta crude feedstock to numerous refineries through Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as providing fuel to major international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Detroit," Archer told the committee. "You need to make a stand to protect Canadian families, businesses and industry." Ontario's energy minister, Greg Rickford, has previously warned that plugging the Line 5 pipeline could threaten almost 5,000 jobs in the Sarnia area alone. Sarnia-Lambton Marilyn Gladu said she was glad that border city officials spoke out about the threat to the pipeline. "I was really proud of Sarnia-Lambton," Gladu said about local officials who were among witnesses testifying over several days of hearings, "and highlighted the serious impact a Line 5 closure would have on our area."

Gladu said work she and others are doing has raised awareness "to the point where the federal government – our National Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan – has said that Line 5 is essential for the economic and energy security of Canada." She said they will "keep pressing" the prime minister to address the issue directly, if needed, with U.S. president Joe Biden. The committee will prepare a report on its Line 5 hearings Gladu said she expects will recommend the Canadian government file a brief in support of the pipeline with the court in Michigan and, if necessary, file a complaint under the 1977 treaty. Along with efforts by governments in Canada, the Ohio legislature recently passed a resolution calling on Michigan's governor to keep Line 5 operating. The pipeline supplies two refineries in Ohio. Pilat told the committee he believes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should speak directly to the governor, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden, to stress the importance of keeping the pipeline operating. "We're literally talking about ripping the legs out of our economy in central Canada and, let's face it, in many of the Midwest states," Pilat said. "We have to proceed urgently on this matter." Bradley said he's also concerned about "the damage the governor is doing to the overall relationship" between Ontario and Michigan with her actions on Line 5. "We've got to repair this relationship," he said.

