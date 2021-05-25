Sarnia VON strike enters its fourth week

Negotiators weren’t officially back at the bargaining table as of Tuesday but the two sides in a strike by registered practical nurses employed by Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Sarnia were talking, says the union representing the 23 nurses.

The members of LiUNA Local 3000 who care for medically fragile students in schools and for patients at home have been on strike since May 1. The 23 nurses have been without a contract since April 2019.

“We have not been formally back to the table but we have resumed discussions,” said Ken Sharpe, business representative with Local 3000. “I’m not sure that we’re getting anywhere, but we’re talking to each other.”

VON said in a statement the strike is a challenging time for everyone.

“We continue to work closely with community partners on contingency plans to limit impact on our clients and their daily health-care needs,” the statement said. “We value and respect the work of employees at VON and have a strong commitment to fairness. We are fully committed to the bargaining process, and to continuing to work toward a resolution.”