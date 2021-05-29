Sarnia's Bayside Centre coming down

Paul Morden
May 29, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia's downtown continued this week. The work by Mitchell Demolition of Toronto will make way for new housing towers planned by the mall's owner, Seasons Retirement Communities.
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia's downtown continued this week. The work by Mitchell Demolition of Toronto will make way for new housing towers planned by the mall's owner, Seasons Retirement Communities. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Work on the demolition of the Bayside Centre in downtown Sarnia could been seen this week at the northwest corner of the mall.

Mitchell Demolition Inc., a Toronto-based company, has been at work on the project for some time now but most of the activity was inside the building that stretches through Sarnia’s downtown.

Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week.
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

The former Eaton’s Store, which houses Lambton County’s Shared Services Centre, will remain as a standalone building at the site.

The remainder of the mall property is expected to become the site of two residential towers to be built by Seasons Retirement Communities which purchased the mall in 2017.

Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week.
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week.
Demolition of the Bayside Centre mall in Sarnia’s downtown continued this week. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers