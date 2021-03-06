Sarnia's Inn of the Good Shepherd launches new fundraiser
The Inn of the Good Shepherd is teaming up with Sarnia-area businesses to hold a new fundraiser for the agency that helps those in need.
The Local Shopping Spree raffle is selling $25 tickets for a $50,000 total prize board, including 11 local shopping sprees with values ranging from $1,000 to a Grand Prize Home Package of $20,000.
“We’ve never done anything of this scale,” said Myles Vanni, executive director of the charity that runs a soup kitchen, food bank, shelters and other programs assisting low-income residents of the community.
“We’re in the business of helping people and this is a way we can do a kind of a big win-win,” he said.
The Inn has teamed up with #Local, a Sarnia-area organization that has published Year of the Local books and organized Race to Erase fund-raisers, and the Facebook group, Support Sarnia and Surrounding Businesses, to promote the raffle.
“We have a lot of businesses that are struggling, as well as a lot of families that are struggling,” Vanni said about the impact the pandemic has had on the community.
Often when charities hold raffles, they ask local businesses to donate prizes but this time the raffle is offering shopping spree prize packages at 35 local businesses.
“We’re going to help them stay afloat and help them keep people working,” Vanni said.
“We recognize that one of the best ways to give people a hand up is through employment and that comes from supporting our local economy – our local businesses”.
Tickets will be on sale until the draw on May 28.
They can be purchased online at sarnia.localshoppingspree.com and www.theinnsarnia.ca, or in-person at Bad Dog in Sarnia and Corunna, Coffee Lodge’s Exmouth Street and Petrolia locations, John’s Restaurant, Skeeter Barlows Bar and Grill in Bright’s Grove, Dog Eat Dog and at the Inn.
Information about the prizes can also be found at sarnia.localshoppingspree.com.
The pandemic has hit the inn hard. Demand has increased and restrictions have impacted many of its traditional fundraisers and sources of donations.
“In just the last three weeks we’ve bought about $25,000 worth of food and we don’t normally buy that amount of food,” Vanni said.
Food drives the agency traditionally relies on to help supply its food bank are down because of the pandemic.
The inn feeds an average of 1,800 people each month.
More than 200 clients are currently living in shelters, including temporary shelter beds in local motels where they receive weekly food boxes, he said.
Vanni said they are hoping the new shopping spree fundraiser will do well and replace some of the income not coming in from long-standing fundraisers that have had to be paused during the pandemic.
“The funds we raise from it will certainly have a huge impact, in terms of meals” as well as rent and utilities assistance, “and help for folks throughout the year,” he said.