The Inn of the Good Shepherd is teaming up with Sarnia-area businesses to hold a new fundraiser for the agency that helps those in need.

The Local Shopping Spree raffle is selling $25 tickets for a $50,000 total prize board, including 11 local shopping sprees with values ranging from $1,000 to a Grand Prize Home Package of $20,000.

Sarnia's Inn of the Good Shepherd launches new fundraiser

“We’ve never done anything of this scale,” said Myles Vanni, executive director of the charity that runs a soup kitchen, food bank, shelters and other programs assisting low-income residents of the community.

“We’re in the business of helping people and this is a way we can do a kind of a big win-win,” he said.

The Inn has teamed up with #Local, a Sarnia-area organization that has published Year of the Local books and organized Race to Erase fund-raisers, and the Facebook group, Support Sarnia and Surrounding Businesses, to promote the raffle.

“We have a lot of businesses that are struggling, as well as a lot of families that are struggling,” Vanni said about the impact the pandemic has had on the community.