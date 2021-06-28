Article content

Second-dose vaccination appointments opened to anyone 18 and older in Sarnia-Lambton Monday.

“To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, residents should get fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Second-dose vaccination appointments extended to 18-year-olds Back to video

Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 and older, or who received their first dose before May 22, have been eligible to book second-dose appointments since mid-June.

The province announced Friday all adults in Ontario could book second-dose appointments as of June 28.

Lambton public health said Monday more than 118,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Lambton residents by public health, hospitals, primary care and pharmacies.

Among adults, 71.9 per cent have received one or more doses. About 17.5 per cent of youth can say the same, public health officials said.

Altogether, 28.1 per cent of residents in Lambton are considered fully vaccinated with two doses, the health unit said.