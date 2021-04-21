Section of Sarnia's Lakeshore Road to be rebuilt over four months

Article content

Detour signs went up Monday marking the start of a $4.3-million reconstruction project on Lakeshore Road in Sarnia.

The joint Lambton County and City of Sarnia project will rebuild a section of the road between Blackwell Sideroad and Telfer Road, although the detour route begins at Modeland Road to the west.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Section of Sarnia's Lakeshore Road to be rebuilt over four months Back to video

Portable traffic lights have been installed at Modeland and Blackwell on the detour road around the construction.

If the weather co-operates, the work is expected to be completed in about four months.

The county said no through traffic will be permitted on that section of Lakeshore Road during the work, but local residents will still be able to access their properties, although that access may be restricted or even closed at times.

Cyclists are being urged to avoid that part of Lakeshore completely.

The road is owned and maintained by the county, but the city is replacing one of its watermains as part of the reconstruction project, said Matt Deline, the county’s manager of public works.