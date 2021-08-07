Section of Wellington Street in Sarnia remains closed for repairs

Paul Morden
Aug 07, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sarnia city works crew is set to begin work Saturday morning to repair a watermain break at the corner of Wellington Street and Murphy Road.
Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

A section of Wellington Street in Sarnia remained closed Saturday morning for watermain repairs after a significant break Friday evening flooded a city intersection.

Traffic on Murphy Road was being allowed to move through the intersection at Wellington Street, but Wellington from Murphy to Vimy Crescent was closed.

