Sept. 18: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the Sarnia area

Lambton Public Health reported 12 new local COVID-19 cases Saturday.

It said a total of 3,760 local cases had been confirmed since the pandemic began and 3,640 were considered to be resolved.

The agency said there were 51 active local cases Saturday. That’s nine more than the day before.

The number of local deaths was unchanged at 69 and there were no outbreaks reported.

Bluewater Health said Friday there were two COVID-19 patients in local hospital.