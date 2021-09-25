Sept. 25: Another 15 COVID-19 cases reported

Observer staff
The Lambton Public Health office in Point Edward.
Another 15 COVID-19 cases were reported in Sarnia-Lambton Saturday.

The increase brings the area’s total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 3,824.

Of those, 3,686 were resolved – an increase of 10 from a day earlier, Lambton public health reported.

The active caseload was up five, to 68.

Another outbreak was also being reported, bringing the number of active outbreaks in the area to three.

Details about the new outbreak weren’t immediately available from public health.

An outbreak at Gregory A Hogan school in Sarnia was declared Sept. 20, and one at Bkejwanong Children’s Centre in Walpole Island was declared Sept. 22. Both, as of Friday, had fewer than five cases, public health reported.

