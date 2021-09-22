Sexual Assault Survivors' Centre in Sarnia names executive director

Chantel Butterfield has been named executive director of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Centre Sarnia-Lambton.

Butterfield, who has worked at the Sarnia-based centre for seven years, served as interim executive director since May and, prior to that, was its service co-ordinator.

“It is an immense honour,” Butterfield said. “I’m very excited to start this journey.”

Her appointment as executive director was announced Monday by the centre’s board.

“I started as a client,” Butterfield said, “and then eight years ago, I was a volunteer and then I was a placement student.”

She went on to work as a public educator, counsellor and a project co-ordinator.

The centre, which receives funding from the Ontario government and other sources, provides free counselling and services for individuals who have experienced sexual assault, sexual harassment or other forms of sexual violence, Butterfield said.

It also supports individuals who have experienced exploitation or human trafficking, she said.

“Last year, we supported 1,497 individuals for counselling,” Butterfield said. There were also 267 participants in 60 groups offered by the centre, and it provided 720 hours of advocacy in the community.

Butterfield said the centre also has a public education program focused on prevention that, last year, held 115 public sessions for 1,682 participants.

“We are involved in the community,” Butterfield said. “When people walk through our doors, they see faces of people who they know are involved and care about their safety.”

Until earlier this year, the top administrative post at the centre was a joint position with the Women’s Interval Home of Sarnia-Lambton and the two organizations were planning to amalgamate.