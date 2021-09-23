Sharps containers are being installed in Suncor Agora restrooms in Centennial Park after staff noticed an uptick there in needles and drug paraphernalia, city staff say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We’ve had issues with that for years to be honest, just we’ve noticed more in the last couple of seasons” parks, forestry and horticulture manager Patti Ross said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sharps bins going into Agora washrooms Back to video

“We’re just concerned for public safety, obviously, and the staff.”

City council approved the estimated $400 expense earlier this month.

Steel bins have been ordered and will be installed this fall after they arrive, Ross said.

Needles and drug paraphernalia also turn up in other parks washroom facilities but not with the same frequency, she said.

“Very minimal,” Ross said.

A lot do turn up in parks more generally, she added.

“Usually in hidden spots … bushes and stuff like that.”

The move to install bins is driven by staff observations, not complaints, she said.

Plans are to monitor how well the bin system works at the Agora and potentially roll it out in other locations in the future, she said.

“We’re using it as a pilot basically to monitor for other facilities.”

tkula@postmedia.com