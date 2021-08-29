Shell investigating cause of 'sheen' on creek near Corunna refinery

Shell Canada says a “sheen” discovered Sunday morning on Talfourd Creek north of its refinery near Corunna was caused by a hydrocarbon and steps were taken to ensure it didn’t reach the St. Clair River.

The sheen was found between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. “and the booms in the creek have done a really good job of collecting the product and making sure that it doesn’t go any further,” said company spokesperson Olwen Gover.

“There’s no chance of it reaching the St. Clair River.”

Vacuum trucks were removing the hydrocarbon from the creek and the company was investigating where the product originated, Gover said.

“We are taking steps to put secondary containment systems in place to make sure we don’t have repeats of this type of incident,” she said.

A sheen on the water can be caused by “very little product,” Gover said. “A couple of tablespoons of product in the water can cause a sheen the size of a tennis court.”

The Shell Manufacturing Centre near Corunna produces gasoline, distillates, liquid petroleum gas, heavy oils, pure chemicals and solvents, according to the company’s website