‘Short, sharp’ jail sentence for summertime stabbing near Sarnia
A young man was sentenced Thursday to a “short, sharp” stint in jail for stabbing a man with a screwdriver during an incident this past summer at a First Nation near Sarnia.
Article content
A young man was sentenced Thursday to a “short, sharp” stint in jail for stabbing a man with a screwdriver during an incident this past summer at a First Nation near Sarnia.
Justice Deborah Austin used those two words to describe the sentence she imposed on 21-year-old Ryan Lewis while also noting he was lucky the victim managed to escape with minor injuries.
‘Short, sharp’ jail sentence for summertime stabbing near Sarnia Back to video
“This could have had a much worse outcome,” Austin said.
The Sarnia courtroom heard Anishinabek police were dispatched to a cannabis dispensary on Army Camp Road in Lambton Shores around 8:30 p.m. on June 20. Lewis, who was intoxicated at the time, and his brother got in an altercation with a security guard working there.
Lewis grabbed a screwdriver, jumped out of a vehicle and lunged forward. The victim ducked, causing Lewis to fall over the man’s back as he followed through.
“And stabbed him in the back near the waist,” David Rows, Lambton’s Crown attorney, said to the court. “(His) injuries were, thankfully, minor in nature.”
Advertisement
Article content
The victim was taken to Bluewater Health and treated for a puncture wound – it needed two stitches – and a 12-inch scratch. Lewis hurt his right ear during the screwdriver scuffle.
Defence lawyer Don Henderson said a group of people surrounded his client’s truck several times prior to the incident and he feared for his safety.
“While his intoxication affected his judgment, he realizes that he ought not to have come out of the vehicle in the manner that he did and struck this individual with the one blow,” he said.
Austin called it an overreaction that exceeded what was reasonable.
“Even if he did feel intimidated or outnumbered,” Austin said.
Lewis declined a chance to speak to the judge. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault with a weapon, but he had no prior criminal record and there were multiple issues, such as a video missing several parts of the incident, which worked in his favour.
“Even though a screwdriver is a tool, it turned into a weapon and could’ve caused a significant harm to the victim,” Austin said, “but the context is important for the court to consider.”
She also imposed a one-year probation order and banned him from weapons for the next decade.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry