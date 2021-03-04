A young man was sentenced Thursday to a “short, sharp” stint in jail for stabbing a man with a screwdriver during an incident this past summer at a First Nation near Sarnia.

Article content

A young man was sentenced Thursday to a “short, sharp” stint in jail for stabbing a man with a screwdriver during an incident this past summer at a First Nation near Sarnia.

Justice Deborah Austin used those two words to describe the sentence she imposed on 21-year-old Ryan Lewis while also noting he was lucky the victim managed to escape with minor injuries.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Short, sharp’ jail sentence for summertime stabbing near Sarnia Back to video

“This could have had a much worse outcome,” Austin said.

The Sarnia courtroom heard Anishinabek police were dispatched to a cannabis dispensary on Army Camp Road in Lambton Shores around 8:30 p.m. on June 20. Lewis, who was intoxicated at the time, and his brother got in an altercation with a security guard working there.

Lewis grabbed a screwdriver, jumped out of a vehicle and lunged forward. The victim ducked, causing Lewis to fall over the man’s back as he followed through.

“And stabbed him in the back near the waist,” David Rows, Lambton’s Crown attorney, said to the court. “(His) injuries were, thankfully, minor in nature.”