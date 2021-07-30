This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Short-term rental rules battle headed to tribunal

Short-term rental rules battle headed to tribunal Data from the City of Sarnia suggests there have been few complaints about short-term rentals in the city going back to 2015. Photo by File photo / /The Observer

Article content Data from the City of Sarnia suggests there have been few complaints about short-term rentals in the city going back to 2015.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But those complaints could be on the rise, a city councillor says. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Short-term rental rules battle headed to tribunal Back to video “I can assure you I’ve probably got about 20 to 30 calls from irate people that are upset because some of these places have opened up their homes,” Coun. Bill Dennis said, adding council’s recent move to regulate the fewer-than-30-days bookings has opened up a “can of worms.” Dennis pitched the idea of regulating short-term rental operators like Airbnb in 2019, concerned about what he calls “essentially hotels” in residential neighbourhoods causing disruption – out-of-towners disturbing neighbours, he said – and eating into housing stock amid an affordable housing supply crunch in the city. Various other municipalities were looking at similar rules at the time. City council in early 2020 passed regulations governing the rentals and subjecting them to a four-per-cent municipal accommodation tax for tourism that also applies to hotels and other short-term stays. Implementing those rules, including requirements for the number of rooms and parking spaces, room sizes, and requiring regular building and fire inspections, has been delayed amid an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal – until recently the former Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) – and there’s been limited uptake to comply with bed and breakfast licensing that’s being used as a stand-in in the interim, city officials said in February. Doing so was exceedingly difficult, local short-term rental operator Robert Dickieson said, noting it required a lot of back and forth with multiple city officials before he was able to obtain his licensing last December.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I did everything possible in my power to comply,” he said. The rules under appeal that also require operators who weren’t already in business before Jan. 1, 2020, to live in the homes they’re renting, are basically a “ban” on operators, said Sean Ryan, the appellant in the pending tribunal hearing and an operator of two short-term rental properties in the city. “With really no grounds to do it,” he said. A keyword search in city software for complaints related to bed and breakfasts – ‘rooming,’ ‘boarding,’ ‘short term,’ ‘student,’ ‘college’ and ‘b&b’ were also searched – showed one complaint in 2018, and three between January and mid-October 2020, when the search was done and provided to Dickieson by the city’s acting clerk. There were no other complaints in the search results related to short-term rentals dating back to Jan. 1, 2015. The numbers are approximate and show dozens of complaints over the years instead for rooming and boarding houses, the email from the acting city clerk Amy Burkhart says. “We’ve had our (short-term rentals) for years, we’ve been operating them as a business, we’re good caretakers, we’re employing local people,” Ryan said. “And just to have that stripped away from us for no reason, there’s no reason.” Ryan said the lawyer representing his group, including Dickieson, and the city have been in talks after an initial LPAT introductory hearing in December. Ryan said his side has proposed creating specific zones in areas like the downtown and Mitton Village, where more dense housing is already permitted, to allow short-term rentals.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Where it wouldn’t really impact those areas too much either,” he said. “The city won’t even listen, won’t really even open up to it.” Council recently voted to reconsider the short-term rentals bylaw and met in closed session July 19 to discuss what was vaguely described as new information. The result was a 5-3 vote to request a hearing with the tribunal. Councillors Margaret Bird, Nathan Colquhoun and Brian White were opposed. Coun. Dave Boushy was absent. There’s been no word from the city about a hearing date with the tribunal. “It’s working its way through that process,” community services general manager Stacey Forfar said recently. “As soon as a hearing date is set it will go back to council.” Expect it to happen late this year, or next, Ryan said. A provision in the pending bylaw that limits short-term operators from renting a full house for more than half the year is also very limiting, he said. “Who operates a business for half the year?” The provision doesn’t apply if the operator continues to live in the property instead of renting out the entire house. The point of the rules is to make the essentially commercial properties fit with residential requirements, city officials have said. Dennis, a former realtor, said he’s seen a rise in properties being bought for short-term rentals in the city. “There’s a lot of out-of-town investors that buy short-term rentals and they have no vested interest in the city at all,” he said. “They’re setting up basically hotels in residential neighbourhoods.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ryan and others involved in appealing the bylaw are local operators, Dennis noted, but he questioned the accuracy of the number of complaints. “If there was only one complaint about it, one or two complaints or whatever they’re alleging, do you honestly think we’d be going through this much trouble dealing with it?” he said. “To suggest there’s been very few complaints, it’s simply malarkey,” he said. “It’s hogwash.” More public consultation is expected in the fall, Dennis said. “It’s going to be coming back to council with a new report,” he said, adding he regrets voting for the grandfathering clause that allows operators already in business prior to 2020 to continue without needing a primary resident in the home being rented. “If I could have a do-over, I would not have done that,” Dennis said, calling it an olive branch to operators who would be affected by the pending bylaw. “That being said, we’ll see what takes place in the fall.” City administrators plan to report back to council in closed session, given the matter is under appeal, about the process and next steps, Forfar said in an email. “Which may involve advancing a public process to engage the neighbouring property owners, as would be done through any other planning application.” The grandfathering clause is already “off the table,” Ryan said, adding it’s believed operators had to apply for it before the end of 2020, even as the bylaw was being appealed. Forfar, asked to clarify, said she couldn’t comment as the matter is heading to the tribunal.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Given the bylaw was appealed and is before the tribunal, all provisions will be considered through that process,” she said. A third-party lawyer has been hired by the city for the legal fight, but how much that will cost isn’t clear, corporate services general manager David Logan said. “The parties are still in the process of estimating the number of days required if the matter moves forward to a hearing,” he said in a July 29 email. By that point not even a day’s worth of outside legal council had been used, he said, adding all legal work on the file had been handled internally up until “very recently.” Ryan said he estimates legal fees will cost the city $200,000 – a figure Logan said he thinks is inaccurate. “This city could take this $200,000 instead of fighting us at the LPAT and they could invest it into affordable housing,” Ryan said. The number of short-term rental properties in the city isn’t clear, but a report to council in Feb. 2020 estimated there were around 70, and licensing renewals would bring in revenue of about $22,750 per year. Ryan estimated there were about 115 short-term rentals in the city in 2019, a quarter of which were people renting out rooms in their homes. He’s in favour of regulation, but wants more leeway for operators allowed, he said. The pending bylaw could be amended through the city’s official plan review process underway, he said. “Let’s put some stuff in there and come up with a plan that works for everyone.” tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia