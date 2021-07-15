Sarnia's short-term rental rules under review

City council is reconsidering short-term rental rules in Sarnia, but why isn't clear.

Council voted 6-3Monday to reconsider the 2020 bylaw that’s since been appealed to the province’s Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

“As everybody knows, we didn’t get all the information in time for the May 3 meeting,” said Coun. Margaret Bird, calling for the motion to reconsider and to set a special meeting to discuss the matter.

The rules of order don’t permit debate before a reconsideration motion, Mayor Mike Bradley said, cutting Bird off before she could say any more.

Bird later said she believes new information brought forward doesn’t mean council is changing their minds about the short-term rental rules.

Nothing more was said about the context.

A closed-door meeting has been set for July 19 because, on the advice of the city’s CAO and general manager of corporate services, this reconsideration involves a legal matter, Bradley said. .

More information about what will be discussed cannot be shared because it’s a closed meeting, acting city clerk Amy Burkhart said.

The present bylaw requires annual licensing for short-term rental operators like Airbnb, including regular building and fire inspections, limiting rental rooms to three per property, providing at least four parking spaces, and requiring an owner or long-term resident to live in the house.

An exemption in Sarnia was also passed for the primary-resident clause for operations in existence before Jan. 1, 2020, effectively grandfathering these dwellings as long as they complied with all other requirements.