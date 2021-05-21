Sign campaign aiming to make Sarnia-Lambton more welcoming
A sign campaign aimed at promoting inclusion that started in London and Middlesex County several years ago is making its way to Sarnia-Lambton.
Free #AllAreWelcomeHere signs are available starting May 26 as part of the Sarnia-Lambton Local Immigration Partnership campaign, said the partnership’s Aruba Mahmud.
The idea is similar to campaign signs during an election, she said.
“It’s an endorsement (by) whoever is displaying that sign, that ‘yes, I support a welcoming, diverse Sarnia-Lambton,’” she said.
Sarnia-Lambton is already a welcoming community but can also do better, she said, as there have been incidents of racism and discrimination, including ones she’s experienced first-hand.
“We really hope that people embrace this campaign,” she said.
The partnership has funding, including from the federal government, Lambton College and the County of Lambton, to print 750 signs. One-third have been printed so far, she said.
Orders can be made by calling the Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce at 519-336-2400, Centre Communautaire Francophone de Sarnia at 519-541-0207 or Tourism Sarnia-Lambton at 519-336-3232.
An online launch event is also planned May 26. Details will be available at the Sarnia-Lambton Local Immigration Partnership Facebook page, Mahmud said.
Hopes are to stage events, virtual and potentially in person in the fall, to help drive the message home, she said, noting the partnership is also working with local school boards to get the message out.
A larger 1,000 Acts of Welcome campaign is also planned for the fall, where people are encouraged to perform acts of kindness for people of different backgrounds or who are newcomers, and then post about it on social media with the hashtag, she said.
A website is also in the works for people to catalogue their good deeds if they don’t want to put them on social media, she said.
“It starts with the signs and then working from there,” she said.
The partnership has more than 30 community partner organizations ranging from school boards, police, the Sarnia-Lambton Native Friendship Centre and others, she said.
The Centre Communautaire Francophone de Sarnia has also been helping co-ordinate the campaign, she added.
“Essentially that’s our role in the community. … We’re a partnership,” she said.
Partners are “all very supportive, they’ve very excited about it and they’ll be sharing it through their own respective networks.”
tkula@postmedia.com