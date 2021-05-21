Sign campaign aiming to make Sarnia-Lambton more welcoming

A sign campaign aimed at promoting inclusion that started in London and Middlesex County several years ago is making its way to Sarnia-Lambton.

Free #AllAreWelcomeHere signs are available starting May 26 as part of the Sarnia-Lambton Local Immigration Partnership campaign, said the partnership’s Aruba Mahmud.

The idea is similar to campaign signs during an election, she said.

“It’s an endorsement (by) whoever is displaying that sign, that ‘yes, I support a welcoming, diverse Sarnia-Lambton,’” she said.

Sarnia-Lambton is already a welcoming community but can also do better, she said, as there have been incidents of racism and discrimination, including ones she’s experienced first-hand.

“We really hope that people embrace this campaign,” she said.

The partnership has funding, including from the federal government, Lambton College and the County of Lambton, to print 750 signs. One-third have been printed so far, she said.