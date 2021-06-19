Sign recognizes Rotary Club of Sarnia's connection to Pathways
Article content
Pathways Health Centre for Children in Sarnia is built on the support of donors, volunteers and community groups.
That’s literally true when it comes to the Rotary Club of Sarnia.
Sign recognizes Rotary Club of Sarnia's connection to Pathways Back to video
The centre that opened its doors in 1975, and currently serves more than 2,600 children and youth with physical, developmental and communications needs, sits on land on Murphy Road the service club leases to Pathways for $1 a year.
“Right from the very start, Rotary has been there for Pathways,” said executive director Alison Morrison.
Recently, a “legacy sign” was added to front lawn of the Pathway’s building recognizing the club as a “founding partner and a vision keeper for this organization,” she said.
The service club was part of a group that recognized the local need for services Sarnia-area families had to drive out of town to reach for their children, and the club has continued supporting the centre with financial donations as it grew and expanded over the last 46 years.
Advertisement
Article content
“We have about 40 members who are very engaged in the work of Pathways,” said service club president Mike Elliott.
“Special needs kids were always a focus of the Rotary Club.”
The service club’s work with Pathways includes a current 10-year pledge of $600,000 for a recent refurbishing of the centre’s therapeutic pool, along with its other donations over the decades.
“It has been a legacy, and were really happy with this sign to cement this legacy for us,” Elliott said.
The sign was designed by Dave Beatty of Point Edward and landscaped by club members.
“Having the vision to have a place locally where families could access specialized services was important for Rotarians,” Morrison said. “Until that place was available, they were the ones driving families down Highway 22 to London.”
The Sarnia agency was incorporated in 1970 and the doors to its centre on Murphy Road opened five years later. “And every expansion or new program, the Rotary’s name is written beside that as a significant contributor to making it happen,” she said.
Morrison, who began working for the agency in 1998, said it has had different names over the years, which could lead to confusion.
“I always found that in conversation with the community I needed to go back to Rotary Children’s Place and that’s when they said, ‘Oh, I know what you’re talking about, now,’” Morrison said.
Before the name Pathways became established, Rotary Children’s Place was often how it was known “affectionately,” although that was never an official name, she said.
Pathways receives government funding but the need for its services outweighs those resources, Morrison said.
“Pathways is so grateful for the community partnerships that we have, and the relationship we have with donors like the Rotary Club,” she said.
pmorden@postmedia.com