SIU investigating alleged sexual assault by Sarnia police officer

Observer staff
Jun 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Special Investigations Unit logo
Special Investigations Unit logo Photo by Ashley Fraser /Postmedia

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after Sarnia police say they were notified June 4 that a Sarnia officer had allegedly sexually assaulted a member of the public.

Police notified the Special Investigations Unit that same day, police said in a news release.

On June 16, the SIU advised police it would be invoking their mandate. The independent, civilian law enforcement agency investigates serious injuries, deaths, or allegations of sexual assault involving police and civilians.

The SIU does not release details of its investigation as a matter of policy, a spokesperson said, noting releasing information could risk further deterring what is an under-reported crime and undermine parties’ privacy

