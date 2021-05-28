SIU not laying criminal charges after man injured during arrest in Sarnia

Article content

Ontario’s civilian police watchdog says criminal charges will not be laid against Sarnia officers involved in the Jan. 26 arrest of a 38-year-old man who was injured during the incident.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Friday that director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe any of the four arresting officers involved committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SIU not laying criminal charges after man injured during arrest in Sarnia Back to video

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.

The incident involved an arrest of the man on the evening of Jan. 26 on Bright Street after police alleged he got out a vehicle, refused to identify himself to an officer, became aggressive and resisted being arrested.