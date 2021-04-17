Small fire reported Friday at Imperial Oil's Sarnia site

Paul Morden
Apr 17, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Imperial Oil's Sarnia manufacturing site.
Imperial Oil's Sarnia manufacturing site. Photo by File photo /The Observer

Imperial Oil says it is investigating the cause of a small fire Friday at its Sarnia site.

The company said sirens sounded at 5 p.m. and the all-clear came at 6:40 p.m. There were no injuries.

Imperial Oil personnel responded to the alarm, spokesperson Kristina Zimmer said in an e-mail.

Imperial Oil’s Sarnia site includes a refinery, chemical plant and research centre.

