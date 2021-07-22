Snack Pack program providing healthy snacks for Lambton kids

Nutritious snacks for youngsters in need are again being distributed weekly in 14 locations across Lambton via the Inn of the Good Shepherd’s Mobile Market program .

Since 2016, the After the Bell Snack Pack program has been filling the summer gap for youngsters who rely on school-based healthy snack programs during the school year.

A pilot program in 2016 distributed packs to about 300 youth, said Myles Vanni, the organization’s executive director.

“We didn’t do it for the full summer and it was just in a couple of locations,” he said.

Sponsors and more resources since have seen the program provide packs to more than 3,000 youngsters per year for the past three years.

Packs this year started becoming available July 12, organization officials said in a news release.

But the program started earlier last year amid school closures in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, Vanni said.

The program provided snacks to 3,200 youngsters by the time it wrapped up in mid-September.

“We make sure there’s a minimum of 21 items in the bag so that they’re getting three snacks every day,” Vanni said.

Snack items include yogurt tubes, cheese strings, granola bars and fruit.

The Mobile Market schedule for Snack Pack drop-offs is available at theinnsarnia.ca.

School snack programs in 2020 were hit and miss, Vanni said, as some resumed the programs but others did not.

Those that did moved away from buffet-style deliveries and opted for individually wrapped snacks amid pandemic restrictions, he said.

“It really did kind of take on a different look over the last year.”

Funding for the about $25,000-per-year Snack Pack program comes from sponsors such as Noelle’s Gift and community donations.

The Mobile Market program includes staffing and vehicle costs and adds up to about $50,000, Vanni said.

tkula@postmedia.com