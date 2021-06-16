





Article content A $157,000 boost to St. Clair Child and Youth Services’ bottom line is helping reduce wait times for youth with complex mental health needs and their families who are seeking help, the youth mental health agency’s operations director says. “For us, any investment in funding for children’s mental health is welcome news,” said Craig McKenzie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St. Clair Child and Youth Services welcomes new mental health funding Back to video The money is part of $200,000 coming to Lambton County, Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey’s office announced this week, as part of the government’s 10-year, $3.8-billion Roadmap to Wellness investment plan in Ontario. The overall provincial investment this year is more than $31 million – on top of $10.5 million announced in February to expand secure treatment services – compared to $27.1 million last year and $58.6 million in 2019-20, Bailey’s office said in a press release. The money going to St. Clair Child and Youth Services will be used to hire more staff, McKenzie said.

Article content “Some of the more complex services right now, families can be waiting four to six months,” he said. That’s amid a surge in demand for mental health supports, including a significant uptick in the number of people seeking help with more complex needs, he said. There is no wait to access less complex counselling services, he said, noting people using that service’s virtual walk-in clinics get help within 48 hours. “I really want people to make sure they don’t wait because I think that’s what’s happened with COVID,” he said. People seem to be waiting longer to seek help, leading to youngsters coming to St. Clair Child and Youth with more complex problems, McKenzie explained. “There are short-term measures and supports available through our virtual walk-in and, if people want face to face, they can still get face-to-face counselling,” McKenzie said. t There’s also a mental health crisis line available via St. Clair Child and Youth and the Family Counselling Centre at 1-833-622-1320. There’s been a 61 per cent increase in referrals to St. Clair Child and Youth since the COVID-19 pandemic began, McKenzie said, noting alarming figures include a 32 per cent increase in eating disorders and 96 per cent increase in those reporting suicide attempts. “Knowing that suicide is the second-leading cause of death in young people in Canada, it’s a concern for us,” he said. The $157,000 increases represents about five per cent of what the agency receives in provincial funding for core services, he said. St. Clair Child and Youth also receives funding from the County of Lambton and other community sources.

Article content The remainder of the $200,000 provincial investment is being split between Youth Services of Lambton County Inc., the Social Services Bureau of Sarnia-Lambton Inc., Community Living Sarnia-Lambton and Sarnia-Lambton Rebound, the press release from Bailey said. Some of that money is also going towards joint training between the organizations, McKenzie said. St. Clair Child and Youth is the mental health lead and responsible for overseeing child and youth mental health spending in Sarnia-Lambton. “We are meeting regularly to discuss the local needs and address them as a group, so as a community,” McKenzie said. tkula@postmedia.com

