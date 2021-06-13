





Article content A group of volunteers has been cleared to start work restoring the Cull Drain Bridge in Mike Weir Park, about seven years after the deteriorated trusses were removed. “It’s definitely progress for sure,” said Steve Loxton with Friends of the Cull Drain Bridge. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Start to Cull Drain Bridge repair work approved Back to video “It makes me happy to be finally moving forward after so many years of just sitting still.” The group has been advocating for the bridge’s repair and return to the Cull Drain span along Lake Huron in Sarnia’s north – after it was deemed unsafe and closed in 2012, and the trusses removed in 2014 – and has offered to solicit local expertise, as well as do some work themselves, to repair the structure. A framework for training and oversight had to be developed first to protect the city from liability and allow the work to proceed, said engineering and operations general manager David Jackson. The city would still be liable if someone gets injured, but the framework provides more protection and officials feel “relatively comfortable” with the steps in place, he said.

Article content Up first is removing and replicating the rusted out end posts of the trusses of the bridge that first opened on Old Lakeshore Road in 1910. “We take those off, we replicate them, and we put them back on with new material and it’ll be a very visually evident sign of progress,” Loxton said, noting he’s hoping local tradespeople will help with some of the fabrication and welding work. Bach Steel in Michigan about three years ago estimated the full restoration job at around $333,000, including $18,000 for the end posts. “Our goal is through volunteer labour and donations of material and so on and so forth to shave a heck of a lot of that off,” Loxton said, estimating end post work could cost the group $5,000 if they get the needed community help. “Every stage that we do ourselves with this volunteer labour and as much material as possible, we shave a lot of money off,” he said. Hopes are enough savings via the restoration process make putting the bridge back over the Cull Drain fiscally competitive with building new, he said. Putting a narrower “kit” bridge over the span would be a lesser option than the “16-foot-wide deck that you can lollygag on and fish off of and spend time watching the sunsets on,” he said. Hopes are with the crossing restored and shoreline protection work happening in Bright’s Grove that a right-of-way can also be restored connecting the rest of the waterfront trail, he said. “Extending all the way from Perch Creek at St. Johns in the Wilderness all the way out to Telfer Road, which would be just about five kilometres.”

Article content More engineering approvals and council decisions will be needed to get there, he said. “It’s still going to come down to when the city says go ahead.” Hopes are to start on the first phase as soon as possible after meeting city requirements for safe work, notifying neighbours and setting up fencing, he said. Plans are to also charitably incorporate Friends of the St. Clair so donations can be sought for the project, he said. People have offered money over the years for the project and pledges are being accepted in the interim, he said. “There’s a little bit of strategy in that because that provides a little bit of impetus for council sometime in the future if we’ve got $50,000 or $100,000 in pledges waiting there to come in on the condition that the city decides to put the bridge back over the cull drain. More information about the group and how to make pledges is available on the group’s Facebook page, currently linked from culldrainbridge.ca. The group is hoping to use the first phase of restoration work to kick off the fundraising campaign, a city staff report says, noting the goal for phase one is $25,000. tkula@postmedia.com

