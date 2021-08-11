Storm clouds inspired winner of first prize in Sarnia art show

Painter Sharon Ormerod has been welcomed to her new full-time home in the Sarnia area with this year’s first prize Mayor’s Award in the Floyd Gibson Members’ Juried Show at the Lawrence House Centre for the Arts.

Her landscape painting, Big Thunder, was selected by the jurors for the prize at annual show by members of the centre in downtown Sarnia.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Ormerod said.

The show is named in the memory of the late Floyd Gibson, a Sarnia educator, artist and volunteer at the Lawrence House, and awards prizes donated by the City of Sarnia of $250 for first, $150 for second and $100 for third.

Ormerod said Big Thunder was inspired by the sight of dark storm clouds moving in over Lake Huron at Bright’s Grove where she now lives full ntime in retirement.

“One day I went down to watch the sunset and this ominous cloud came over and it just was amazing,” Ormerod said.

She began with a sketch drawn when she returned home and then worked on the painting over many months.

“I worked on it for at least, I think, a year, off and on, until I got it the way I wanted it,” Ormerod said.

She grew up in Hamilton, inspired by the Group of Seven, and worked in commercial art before moving into education and eventually retiring from teaching.

She bought a cottage 15 years ago in Bright’s Grove where her son had settled and, in the last year, moved there full time.

Over the years, she made contact with local arts groups, including the Lawrence House, Ormerod said.

“I found my people,” she said. “They are so wonderful at the Lawrence House, and so welcoming.”

Ormerod has a studio in Sarnia, but she is also a pleine aire painter, often setting up a portable easel outdoors, and will even paint in the snow if she can find enough shelter to keep the snowflakes from falling on the canvass.

“I’m really inspired by the power of the land and wind, changing weather and just being outdoors,” Ormerod said.

An entry by photographer Leonard Segall placed second, and a piece by fibre artist Patti Cook was third.

The show’s jurors were Ian McLean, Shelley Mallon and Jessica Butler.

An exhibition of the 46 entries runs at the Lawrence House until Aug. 28.

Its hours are Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

