Streetlight LED conversion project nearly complete

By the end of 2021, a years-long project to swap out less efficient streetlight fixtures for LEDs in Sarnia should be about 97.5 per cent complete, city officials say.

The work to convert the city’s roughly 8,100 luminaires began in 2014 and, to date, all but 1,003 have been replaced, city development and transportation manager Alister Brown said.

The result is about a 500,000 kilowatt-hour-per-month reduction in power use in Sarnia and about $500,000 in savings per year, he said.

Less-efficient mercury vapour fixtures were tackled first, and the city is expected to finish off converting the last of its high-pressure sodium fixtures this year, he said.

The different types of light fixtures in the city is a reflection of changing technology over time, Brown noted.

Two contracts are expected to be awarded this year tackling about 800 of the remainder, he said.

One for 600 fixtures and costing taxpayers about $300,000 – after a $26,000 Independent Energy System Operator (IESO) rebate is factored in – was recently awarded to Bluewater Power.