Strong interest in library project, advocate says

There’s strong community interest in a proposal to more than triple the size of the Bright’s Grove Library and turn it into a community hub, says a spokesperson with the art gallery helping advance the project.

Turning that interest into financial support, however, will have to wait until the project gets to the next level, Kirsten Kilner Holmes said.

“They’re basically in the first phase of drawings,” the chairperson of Gallery in the Grove’s board explained. “There are some significant grant opportunities that we want to be able to move forward on, and we really need (Sarnia city) council support and final approval of the project in order for us to be able to apply.”

The estimated $3.4-million project would build a 650-square-metre (7,000-square-foot) expansion north and east of the 1875-built Faethorne House that currently hosts the gallery and the Lambton County-operated library.

It should take an estimated $325,000 to get detailed drawings ready for the project, $100,000 of which city council approved earlier this year, city staff said in a recent report.

A capital request for 2022 is expected to come to council in September for the rest.

Another city report earlier this year projected tax money would cover about 70 per cent of project costs, and the rest would need to come from grants and fundraising.

City, gallery, and county officials have been presenting to service groups and making pitches to foundations, gathering interest, Kilner Holmes said.

There’ll also be naming sponsorship opportunities with the hub if and when it’s built, she added.

“We really appreciate all the interest everybody is putting into this,” Kilner Holmes said. “It hopefully will bode well for the council meeting in September.”