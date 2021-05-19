Suncor Nature Way closing for pond dredging
Sediment buildup from a pond for stormwater runoff in Sarnia's northeast is in need of dredging, and the city is spending close to $900,000 on the job.
The recently approved contract to Ground Force Environmental to remove 6,000 tonnes of sediment from the pond – constructed in 2004 in what’s now the Suncor Nature Way to mitigate flooding risk and collect rain runoff from the adjacent subdivision – begins in the coming weeks and means the popular hiking trail is set to close starting May 31.
It’ll take an estimated eight to 10 weeks for the sediment bound for landfill to be dredged, said Sarnia environmental services superintendent Joe Boothe.
“We look forward to getting it done, that’s for sure,” he said.
The city has eight stormwater management ponds, required in subdivisions by provincial legislation since the 1990s, and a number of others are also coming due for dredging, including ponds in the Heritage Park subdivision, Boothe said.
The hope is to tackle them in the coming years, he said.
“It all depends on if we can get funding.”
Sarnia has not been budgeting for pond dredging since the stormwater management basins were installed since there was no corresponding increase in property taxes or wastewater rates to fund their future maintenance, he said in a recent report to council.
Another recent report from city staff estimates the city will need to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on storm sewer infrastructure upkeep and replacement in the coming decades.
The city’s largest stormwater management pond is at Twin Lakes Park, Boothe said.
The 1.5-kilometre Suncor Nature Way that connects to the Wawanosh Wetlands has grown in popularity over the past year, Booth said.
“I believe it’s related to COVID and people wanting to get out and exercise,” he said. “Previously, there were always people there out walking and whatnot, but not as heavily used as we’re seeing at the moment.”
The stormwater management pond there drains into Perch Creek.
Rain could delay the work, Boothe said in his report, noting dredging has been planned for a number of years and delaying now would lead to higher costs.
Trail users can check out other city parks via the city’s In Your Own Backyard series, and access to the Wawanosh Wetlands Conservation Area is still available from Blackwell Side Road, he noted in a press release that also thanked members of the public for their patience.
