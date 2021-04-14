Article content

For Fred Fox, it’s hard to think it’s been 41 years since his brother started his Marathon for Hope trek to cross Canada for cancer research.

The anniversary of Terry Fox dipping his artificial leg in the water off Cape Spear in St. John’s, Nfld. was Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Support for virtual Terry Fox runs 'amazing,' Fox's brother says Back to video

“The longevity of Terry’s legacy is pretty amazing,” said Fox, manager of supporter relations at the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Even considering what we’ve been facing this past year and seeing the resilience of Canadians, the resilience of Terry Foxers doing their very best to still fundraise and do something and virtually participate in their own Terry Fox runs and walks was pretty amazing,” he said.

Registration also opened Monday for what may be a second straight year of virtual Terry Fox runs – people running or walking on their own instead of en masse – amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, noting the pivot to virtual events last September was “pretty successful” albeit down somewhat in terms of fundraising from previous years.