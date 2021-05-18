Suspect arrested after theft from restaurant

Police have arrested a suspect after more than $5,000 was stolen from a London Road restaurant May 14.

The cash in a red money deposit bag was taken shortly after 3 p.m. along with a purse, Sarnia police said.

A suspect identified by video surveillance footage was spotted by police and arrested at London and Murphy roads around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

A search found the red deposit bag, the victim’s wallet with identification, debit and credit cards and receipts, but only a small amount of cash remaining, police alleged.

The accused also reportedly had four grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Keith Brian Tracey, 45, of Sarnia is charged with theft with a value more than $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation.

A court date is scheduled for May 25, police said.

