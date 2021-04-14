Suspected cocaine seized from truck at the Blue Water Bridge

Cocaine with an estimated street value of $3.5 million was allegedly found in a commercial vehicle entering Canada March 31 at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said in a news release that a commercial truck being driven by an Ontario resident entered Canada on the bridge and was referred to secondary examination, where it is alleged officers found approximately 62 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Border officers arrested the driver and turned him over to RCMP officers from the Windsor detachment.

The agency said the RCMP charged Harvinder Singh, 25, of Brampton with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh is scheduled to appear April 20 in Sarnia court.

“The RCMP is grateful for the support of our law enforcement partners as we tackle issues such as drug importation,” RCMP Superintendent Shawn Boudreau said in the news release.

The RCMP said the investigation was assisted by Lambton OPP and the Sarnia police forensic identification branch.

“As part of our border integrity mandate, the RCMP in Ontario is committed to working with the (border services) and other partners to disrupt criminal exploitation of the Canada-U.S. border to make our communities safer,” Boudreau said.