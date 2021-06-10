Suspicious package closes border briefly at Blue Water Bridge

The Blue Water Bridge was closed to traffic about an hour Thursday morning while police in Michigan investigated a suspicious package found near the international crossing.

Paul Morden
Jun 10, 2021
The Blue Water Bridge is shown crossing the St. Clair River between Point Edward and Port Huron, Mich.
Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Kris Grogan, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the bridge was closed for a approximately an hour. Traffic could be seen crossing the bridge again shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Port Huron Police said in a post to its Facebook page a Michigan State Police bomb squad determined the package was a mechanical device and the bridge was open again. Boat traffic in the St. Clair River near the bridge had also been halted and was allowed to return, police said.

Officials are shown gathered in Port Huron, Mich., near the St. Clair River and the Blue Water Bridge Thursday morning. The bridge and a section of the river were closed to traffic for about one hour as police in Michigan investigated a suspicious package found near the bridge, which turned out to not be dangerous.
Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

The OPP warned drivers in a Twitter post in the morning that the bridge was closed and traffic was backing up in the westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia.

Traffic is shown backed up on westbound Highway 402 in Sarnia Thursday morning. The Blue Water Bridge and a section of the St. Clair River were closed to traffic for about one hour as officials in Michigan investigated a suspicious package found near the bridge, which turned out to not be dangerous.
Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

The incident began when a suspicious container was found at about 7:30 a.m. near train tracks north of the bridge, Port Huron police said in a news release.

