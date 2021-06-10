The Blue Water Bridge was closed to traffic about an hour Thursday morning while police in Michigan investigated a suspicious package found near the international crossing.

Article content

The Blue Water Bridge was closed to traffic about an hour Thursday morning while police in Michigan investigated a suspicious package found near the international crossing.

Kris Grogan, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the bridge was closed for a approximately an hour. Traffic could be seen crossing the bridge again shortly before 9:30 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Suspicious package closes border briefly at Blue Water Bridge Back to video

Port Huron Police said in a post to its Facebook page a Michigan State Police bomb squad determined the package was a mechanical device and the bridge was open again. Boat traffic in the St. Clair River near the bridge had also been halted and was allowed to return, police said.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

The OPP warned drivers in a Twitter post in the morning that the bridge was closed and traffic was backing up in the westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

The incident began when a suspicious container was found at about 7:30 a.m. near train tracks north of the bridge, Port Huron police said in a news release.