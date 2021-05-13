





Article content A 22-year-old man was granted a conditional discharge – but also cautioned – about the potential “tragic consequences” he could’ve caused by swiping a stop sign from a rural intersection southeast of Sarnia. After using those two words, assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta added that probably wasn’t the man’s intention late last summer when he and two other suspects drove off with the large red-and-white traffic sign in Dawn-Euphemia Township. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Swiping stop sign from rural intersection near Sarnia could’ve led to ‘tragic consequences’: Crown Back to video “However, had this been not discovered at the early stages, unsuspecting motorists using that roadway wouldn’t have been able to stop and we could have been looking at a collision as a result of this mischief,” Iaquinta said Thursday in a Sarnia courtroom. Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski agreed a “potential danger” could’ve taken place that Saturday morning this past September at the intersection of Dobbyn and Burr roads when the steel sign was temporarily taken.

Article content “I hope … you appreciate that risk and danger that was created by your conduct,” Leszczynski said. The court heard police came across a suspicious pickup truck parked partially on the grass near Inwood and Dobbyn roads around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. Police stopped next to the black 2008 GMC Sierra and talked to three men. After finding a long gun – legally owned by one of the suspects but stored carelessly – the trio was arrested. Police also found multiple road signs belonging to the township, including the stop sign from nearby Dobbyn and Burr roads. The gravel roads intersect near a conservation area and a shooting range. Photo by Terry Bridge / Terry Bridge/The Observer The 22-year-old man, who won’t be named as he has no criminal record, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of mischief with a value less than $5,000. “In my view, a conditional discharge is in your best interest and is not contrary to the public interest,” Leszczynski said, but the judge added she hopes he learned his lesson. “And that we don’t see you back before this court again,” Leszczynski said. The man’s discharge is conditional on completing six months of probation and 20 hours of community service, which Iaquinta hoped would have a “deterring effect” on him. The man, who represented himself in court, asked for the number of community service hours to be cut in half, but the judge sided with Iaquinta’s suggestion. Other charges laid against him were withdrawn. One of the other men received a similar sentence after pleading guilty in mid-March while the third suspect’s case is still before the courts, the Lambton Crown attorney’s office confirmed. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

