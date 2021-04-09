





Share this Story: Taxi drivers test positive for COVID-19

Taxi drivers test positive for COVID-19 Anyone who used Blu Light Taxi between March 21 and April 8 for more than 15 minutes is urged to get tested for COVID-19, Lambton public health officials say.

Article content Lambton public health is urging passengers who used a Sarnia cab company in late March and early April to get tested for COVID-19 after four of the company’s drivers tested positive for the virus. While Blu Light taxis have barriers between drivers and their fares, and masks are mandatory, passengers between March 21 and April 8 still should make sure, public health officials said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Taxi drivers test positive for COVID-19 Back to video “So the risk we believe is lower, but we still want people to get tested and just make sure,” said Lori Lucas, health protection supervisor with public health. Fifteen minutes within two metres of an infected person is the threshold public health uses to identify close contacts, so anyone who took a cab ride for more than a quarter-hour between those dates should make an appointment, she said. People who ride with the company on a regular basis should also book a test, she said. There haven’t been passenger cases in this workplace outbreak, Lucas said. She said she didn’t remember any passenger cases either from a similar incident in March when Greg’s Taxi fares were asked to call public health for advice after a driver tested positive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It has been very lucky that we haven’t seen (passenger cases),” Lucas said. “Riding around with a positive individual definitely can put you at greater risk of COVID.” The pandemic virus can spread up to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms, she said, noting the same advice about staying home if feeling unwell, staying two metres apart wherever possible and masking otherwise continues to apply. Public health does not normally identify specific workplaces with COVID-19 cases unless help is needed to identify individuals who might have been exposed. While other workplaces may require visitors to sign in and out with their names and contact information, that doesn’t generally happen with taxis, which makes contact tracing more difficult, Lucas said. “So it’s much easier to just send that message out to the public, knowing that most people in these cabs are (not taking) long trips.” Public health was notified of the first case involving Blu Light last week, she said. “(We) didn’t really think there was any exposure due to the barriers being in the cab.” When more driver cases started showing up, it was time to notify the public, she said. Public assessment centres for testing in Sarnia-Lambton include the Twin Bridges Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, the Rapids Family Health Team, the Plympton-Wyoming Health and Wellness Centre, and the Grand Bend Area Community Health Centre. Testing is by appointment only. More information about how to book is available at lambtonpublichealth.ca/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-criteria/#public.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vaccines requested for essential workers Sarnia-Lambton’s chamber of commerce Friday, along with the provincial chamber, called for the province to accelerate vaccines for essential workers who cannot work from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The call comes as Ontario recently imposed a provincial “emergency brake,” then this week declared a state of emergency and issued a stay-at-home order. “We would like to see the prioritization of essential workers who cannot work from home and are most vulnerable and at risk,” Sarnia-Lambton chamber CEO Allan Calvert said in a news release. It’s expected the recent closures will “devastate Ontario’s business community,” the release says. Some surgeries being postponed After days of decline, the active COVID-19 caseload in Sarnia-Lambton spiked, public health reported in its Friday update. There were 46 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in Sarnia-Lambton since the pandemic began to 3,001. The number of resolved cases climbed 15, to 2,799, while the number of active cases rose 31 to 150. Bluewater Health reported 10 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from nine Thursday. Eight were over age 60, four were in intensive care and one was on a ventilator, spokesperson Julia Oosterman said. Friday afternoon, Bluewater Health also announced it was ramping down and postponing some surgical cases beginning April 12, amid extreme pressure on critical care capacity across the province and in response to direction from Ontario Health.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Patients scheduled for surgeries will be called directly starting Friday only if their procedure will be deferred or cancelled, officials said, adding patients are encouraged not to call the hospital or their surgeon. Surgeries, they said, will be rescheduled as soon as possible. “We are deeply disappointed that the current situation requires hospitals to take these emergency measures to protect capacity for life-saving critical care,” Bluewater Health CEO and president Mike Lapaine said in a release. “We understand the impact postponing surgeries has on patients, families and caregivers, and we we want to assure patients that their health and well-being are our top priority.” All surgical care will resume when it’s safe to do so, he said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we implement these difficult and complex changes.” The number of active outbreaks in Sarnia-Lambton fell by one, to eight, after a two-case outbreak in the virtual learning elementary school in Petrolia ended April 8. There remained two schools, four workplaces, one retirement home and one long-term care home in outbreak. The number of cases in the community flagged as variants of concern increased by one to 175. There have been 52 deaths locally from COVID-19. tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia