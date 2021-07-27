A teenager from Chatham-Kent is facing an impaired-driving charge in connection to a rollover crash in Lambton County, the OPP say.

A teenager from Chatham-Kent is facing an impaired-driving charge in connection to a rollover crash in Lambton County, the OPP say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The single-car crash took place around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Oil Heritage Road near Michigan Line. The suspect showed signs of being impaired when officers arrived and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, police said. The suspect was taken to headquarters for further testing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Teen facing impaired charge after rolling car in Lambton County: OPP Back to video

A 17-year-old Bothwell resident has been charged and is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 15.

DRIVER TRIES TO DODGE ROADSIDE CHECKPOINT

A 42-year-old Plympton-Wyoming man is also facing impaired-driving charges after a vehicle tried to avoid a roadside sobriety checkpoint in Wyoming this past weekend, Lambton OPP say.

Officers stopped the car after it attempted to evade the checkpoint on Broadway Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver showed signs of being impaired and was arrested, police said.

The suspect was released with an Aug. 30 court date.

ERRATIC DRIVING LEADS TO IMPAIRED CHARGES

Additionally, a 29-year-old Petrolia man is facing impaired-driving charges after a vehicle was seen driving erratically late last week in St. Clair Township, Lambton OPP say.

Police were called around 7:40 p.m. Friday about poor driving on St. Clair Parkway near Bickford Line. The driver showed signs of being impaired, failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for testing, police said.

The accused is facing two charges and was released with an Aug. 16 court date.