Teen facing impaired charge after rolling car in Lambton County: OPP
A teenager from Chatham-Kent is facing an impaired-driving charge in connection to a rollover crash in Lambton County, the OPP say.
Article content
A teenager from Chatham-Kent is facing an impaired-driving charge in connection to a rollover crash in Lambton County, the OPP say.
Advertisement
Article content
The single-car crash took place around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Oil Heritage Road near Michigan Line. The suspect showed signs of being impaired when officers arrived and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, police said. The suspect was taken to headquarters for further testing.
Teen facing impaired charge after rolling car in Lambton County: OPP Back to video
A 17-year-old Bothwell resident has been charged and is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 15.
DRIVER TRIES TO DODGE ROADSIDE CHECKPOINT
A 42-year-old Plympton-Wyoming man is also facing impaired-driving charges after a vehicle tried to avoid a roadside sobriety checkpoint in Wyoming this past weekend, Lambton OPP say.
Officers stopped the car after it attempted to evade the checkpoint on Broadway Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver showed signs of being impaired and was arrested, police said.
The suspect was released with an Aug. 30 court date.
ERRATIC DRIVING LEADS TO IMPAIRED CHARGES
Additionally, a 29-year-old Petrolia man is facing impaired-driving charges after a vehicle was seen driving erratically late last week in St. Clair Township, Lambton OPP say.
Police were called around 7:40 p.m. Friday about poor driving on St. Clair Parkway near Bickford Line. The driver showed signs of being impaired, failed a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to headquarters for testing, police said.
The accused is facing two charges and was released with an Aug. 16 court date.