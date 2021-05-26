





Teenage girls rescued from Lake Huron off Bright's Grove Tuesday’s rescue of six teenage girls who were on inflated rafts that were being blown away from the Lake Huron shoreline at Bright’s Grove helps make a case for dredging Cow Creek, say supporters of the plan. Photo by Handout

Article content The rescue of six teenage girls on inflatable rafts blown away from the Lake Huron shoreline near Bright’s Grove underlines the need to dredge the creek near where they set out, some say. Because of the buildup of sediment plugging the creek, there were no boaters or other recreational users on hand when the girls were thrust into harm’s way, said resident Ross Leckie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Teenage girls rescued from Lake Huron off Bright's Grove Back to video Sarnia firefighters and paramedics rushed to Bright’s Grove after Leckie called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday after he spotted two inflatable rafts – each carrying three young people who weren’t wearing life-jackets – in the lake being blown away from shore by a southwest wind. “I was sitting here having a beer with my neighbour,” said Leckie, who lives on the lake near Cow Creek, when they saw the rafts floating by. He estimated one raft was a kilometre from shore while other was about half a kilometre out. “I said, ‘they’re gone.’”

Article content All six girls, estimated by witnesses to be in their early teens, eventually made it safely to shore with the help of firefighters and other emergency responders, assisted by Leckie’s son, Joel. Leckie said the area would typically have been busy with fishing boats, pleasure craft and personal watercraft that access the lake from the creek and could have quickly offered help. Boat owners along the creek could have also been alerted and headed out into the lake to quickly reach the rafts, he said. “Cow Creek is plugged, so there’s no boats coming out of there,” Leckie said. Firefighters and paramedics quickly arrived. Two firefighters paddled out in Leckie’s canoe while he got his personal watercraft from a neighbour’s garage, where it was being stored, and towed it to the water. “My son, who is a paramedic, jumped on and went out,” Leckie said. The youngsters on the raft closer to land swam ashore, but the wind made it difficult for the firefighters in the canoe to tow the one further out, Leckie said. He said his son was able to tow that raft to shore and the firefighters were helped by a Point Edward Fire Rescue boat that also responded, along with a the U.S. Coast Guard vessel. Photo by Handout Mike Otis of Sarnia Fire Rescue said residents should be aware of how cold water in the lake still is. “It’s very dangerous, especially getting pulled out into the lake like that,” he said. Fortunately, the incident had a happy ending, Otis said. “The response was great from the fire department,” Point Edward fire and the paramedics, Leckie said. “They took care of the little girls. They checked them all out, gave them blankets when they finally got to shore.”

Article content Mark Moran, a Bright’s Grove resident who has been pushing for the creek to be dredged, watched the rescue from shore and said the girl appeared “very frightened.” Moran said “it’s not unusual at all” for boaters who used Cow Creek, when it wasn’t blocked, to offer help to those who end up in trouble in that area of the lake. The rescue illustrates the need to dredge the creek, he said. “It could have been so bad. .… I don’t even want to think about what could have happened.” Sarnia city council is expected Monday to consider a recommendation from city staff to dredge the sand build up in the creek at a cost estimated at up to $300,000. pmorden@postmedia.com

