'The real paw patrol': Enthusiastic pooch helps find Sarnia robbery suspect

After a man in disguise, claiming to have a gun, allegedly took money from the Scotiabank branch in Bright’s Grove around 3 p.m., police were combing the nearby community and spotted someone running up a driveway, Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said.

“They went to the area and they couldn’t see anybody anymore, but they could hear a dog barking,” he said. “Like really barking.”

Inside his Passingham Drive home, Laurence Roscoe said he was in his office when he heard his dog Phoenix “losing his mind.”

Hearing a commotion outside, he said he opened the front door to find police with weapons drawn yelling at a suspect.

“Basically we have windows along the side of our house and our dog must have seen the guy hiding there,” he said.

Roscoe said he told his eight-year-old daughter, Skye Roscoe-Stevenson, who was with Phoenix downstairs, to get down in case any shooting happened.

“I was feeling a little bit nervous but not that scared,” said the youngster, noting she also saw the suspect running past the windows, searching for somewhere to hide.

At some point, the suspect hopped the fence to the neighbouring house to stash at least some of the allegedly stolen cash in a recycling bin there, Roscoe said.

That money was later recovered by police, Sottosanti said.

After the arrest, Roscoe said he spoke with an officer who said the dog tipped them off to the suspect’s location.

“(The officer) said if it wasn’t for the dog losing his mind, he probably wouldn’t have found him,” said Roscoe, praising officers for doing a “fantastic job” and calling his three-year-old vizsla, whose birthday was Tuesday, “the real paw patrol.”