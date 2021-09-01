'The real paw patrol': Enthusiastic pooch helps find Sarnia robbery suspect
Sarnia police received an assist from a four-legged lookout in Monday's robbery arrest.
After a man in disguise, claiming to have a gun, allegedly took money from the Scotiabank branch in Bright’s Grove around 3 p.m., police were combing the nearby community and spotted someone running up a driveway, Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said.
“They went to the area and they couldn’t see anybody anymore, but they could hear a dog barking,” he said. “Like really barking.”
Inside his Passingham Drive home, Laurence Roscoe said he was in his office when he heard his dog Phoenix “losing his mind.”
Hearing a commotion outside, he said he opened the front door to find police with weapons drawn yelling at a suspect.
“Basically we have windows along the side of our house and our dog must have seen the guy hiding there,” he said.
Roscoe said he told his eight-year-old daughter, Skye Roscoe-Stevenson, who was with Phoenix downstairs, to get down in case any shooting happened.
“I was feeling a little bit nervous but not that scared,” said the youngster, noting she also saw the suspect running past the windows, searching for somewhere to hide.
At some point, the suspect hopped the fence to the neighbouring house to stash at least some of the allegedly stolen cash in a recycling bin there, Roscoe said.
That money was later recovered by police, Sottosanti said.
After the arrest, Roscoe said he spoke with an officer who said the dog tipped them off to the suspect’s location.
“(The officer) said if it wasn’t for the dog losing his mind, he probably wouldn’t have found him,” said Roscoe, praising officers for doing a “fantastic job” and calling his three-year-old vizsla, whose birthday was Tuesday, “the real paw patrol.”
After police spotted the suspect at Roscoe’s property, there was a short foot chase before he was arrested, Sottosanti said.
About a half-hour before allegedly robbing the Scotiabank branch, a Bank of Montreal branch at Lambton Mall and London roads in Sarnia was also reportedly targeted – a note was passed to a teller demanding cash, but no money was taken before the suspect left, Sottosanti said.
Why isn’t clear, but there’s a chance the first alleged robbery attempt was planned as a diversion, which isn’t unusual in bank and variety store heists, he said.
“There’s a good chance obviously that this was planned out,” he said. “It wasn’t just simply a coincidence”
Police anticipated another bank might be targeted and fanned out, meaning officers were close by when the second bank was hit, he said.
Plates on a vehicle used in the crimes were allegedly stolen, likely from another vehicle, he said. The vehicle involved in the alleged crime was later found in nearby Mike Weir Park, Sottosanti added.
Several people were able to provide police with critical information, including a description of the suspect, the vehicle, and the direction the vehicle left the bank, Sottosanti said.
“We truly appreciate that,” he said. “The public was a big help on this one.”
It’s unclear if all the money has been recovered, he said, noting that’s a post-investigation concern.
“They would have to determine how much money was taken and how much money was found in the bin.”
The suspect was fully covered, Sottosanti said.
“You couldn’t see anything,” he said. “I think he had (sun)glasses on and everything.”
He was apprehended without incident, he said, and no firearm was ever seen or recovered.
Police were armed and prepared in case he did, Sottosanti said.
“I think at one point he said ‘Don’t be a hero. I have a gun. Give me the money.’”
James Allan White, 36, of Sarnia has been charged with attempted robbery, robbery with theft, two counts of disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.
His case Tuesday was adjourned to Friday, a Sarnia court official said.
With files from Terry Bridge
tkula@postmedia.com