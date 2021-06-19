Theatre Sarnia food drive honours memory of Anthony Fracalanza

Article content

The spirit of Anthony Fracalanza lived on Saturday at the Imperial Theatre in Sarnia where volunteers collected donations of food and toiletries for the Inn of the Good Shepherd.

It was the second annual Anthony’s H.O.P.E (helping other people eat) food drive by Theatre Sarnia for the food bank at the Inn of the Good Shepherd.

The first was held last year on his birthday, June 17, not long after Fracalanza died in Sarnia hospital in May 2020 at the age of 31.

“He did a lot of giving back,” said Kristen Lannan, a friend of Fracalanza who worked with him leading the senior youth group at Theatre Sarnia.

“It hard to talk about him really because he was my best friend for a long time,” she said.

Fracalanza was outgoing and had a great sense of humour, she said.

“I couldn’t go anywhere with him without running into somebody he knew.”

Fracalanza had been involved in Theatre Sarnia for about 15 years where he took on many roles, on and off stage, with the community theatre, Lannan said.