The Brigden Fair – the largest of Lambton County’s annual fall fairs – has joined the list of community events not happening again this year because of the pandemic and its restrictions.

The Moore Agricultural Society, which runs the fair dating back to 1850, said in a statement released Thursday that this year’s event has been postponed to the fall of 2022.

This year's Brigden Fair cancelled because of pandemic

The fair was also postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“Collectively, we had hoped that the summer months would bring relaxation to pandemic-related restrictions and easement to gathering limitations that would allow our celebration of agriculture to proceed as customary,” the society said.

“However, despite the progress being made in communities across the province, it is now clear to organizers that the alleviation from critical restrictions will not be made quickly enough.”

Attending the Brigden Fair is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many and has drawn crowds of 50,000 in recent years.

“Proceeding with the Brigden Fall Fair at this time could compromise months of slow and painstaking progress that has been made in the fight against COVID-19,” the society said.

“With infection rates dropping and immunization rates on the rise, now is not the time for unnecessary risk taking.”

Both the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair and Plympton-Wyoming Fall Fair previously announced they were also postponing their 2021 editions.