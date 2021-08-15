Thousands ride the river in annual Float Down

Tyler Kula
Aug 15, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Floaters from the Canadian side pass in front of an OPP boat north of the Blue Water Bridge Sunday during the Port Huron Float Down. About 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to take part. (Tyler Kula/The Observer)
Cheryl and Duane Edwards Sunday were among hundreds watching from Point Edward as thousands more were expected to board kayaks, paddle boards and floatation devices to head downriver in the annual Port Huron Float Down.

It was the first time for the Sarnia couple checking out the unsanctioned event that sees coast guards from both sides of the border along with police, fire and other emergency officials shut down the St. Clair River to boat traffic and patrol the 12-kilometre course, from around the Blue Water Bridge south to Marysville’s Chrysler Beach, to keep participants safe.

In 2014 a 19-year-old experienced swimmer drowned during the event, and in 2016 about 1,500 Americans without money, identification, cell phones or a way home were blown by the wind to Canadian soil and had to be bused back to Michigan after they were processed by Canadian officials.

“The weather is beautiful, but I also wanted to see what’s all involved and how it works,” Cheryl Edwards said.

“Probably not,” she laughed when asked if she and her husband would consider joining in.

“No, we’ve been having fun watching the ones that have though.”

Kayakers and paddleboarders were among those making their way downriver during Sunday’s float down. (Tyler Kula/ The Observer)
Most of the floaters were departing from Port Huron, Mich. for the several-hours float, but a handful of Canadian floaters was also casting off from north of the Blue Water Bridge.

Among them was Nancy Nield, a three-time floater with her granddaughters, son, sister and, and friends.

Nield also floated in 2018 and 2019, she said, and Sunday the crew of seven readying to board three attached floats were wearing matching shirts saying ‘Floatin’ on the river, killin’ my liver.’

But “we’re quite dry actually,” Nield said with a laugh.

Two years ago she and others were blown into rocks in Sarnia Harbour and firefighters had to dislodge them, she said.

“Other than that, it’s been fine.”

A love of the water keeps the group coming back, she said, noting they were also sailing on Lake Huron the day before.

Cooler temperatures – it was around 22C in Sarnia mid-Sunday – had her hoping to stay dry.

“We’ve got life jackets on and there’s never been more safety boats out here to look after us ever,” she said. “We’re going to have a good time.”

Nancy Nield poses with her granddaughter Michelle Harris. The duo were part of a seven-person group participating in the Port Huron Float Down Sunday. (Tyler Kula/ The Observer)
Mid-afternoon, things were going smoothly, said Kathleen Getty of the Canadian Coast Guard and this year’s incident commander.

“The weather is good, the wind is blowing in the right direction to keep everybody over on the American side generally, and no major incidents or situations right at this time to report,” she said around 2:30 p.m., estimating between 3,000 and 4,000 would eventually float down.

Some begin floating around noon, while others were expected to wait until 4 or 5 p.m. before they cast off, she said.

“That’s why we keep the river restricted to motorized vessels until 8 p.m.”

Some years up to 6,000 people have taken part.

In 2020, Getty said recently, an estimated 2,000-3,000 floated.

Tammy and Pat Myrtle round the bend from Lake Huron to enter the St. Clair River (Tyler Kula/The Observer)
While coast guard officials discourage people from participating, they urge those who do to wear personal floatation devices, bring waterproof bags for personal items and identification, bring a cell phone in a waterproof container, bring a paddle, don’t drink alcohol, let someone not participating know where they are and when they intend to leave, have their names and contact information on their floats and gear, and to never go alone.

A floater paddles from a launch point north of the Lambton Area Water Supply System building in Sarnia. (Tyler Kula/ The Observer)
Hundreds of spectators lined the water’s edge in Point Edward to watch floaters in the annual Port Huron Float Down Sunday. (Tyler Kula/ The Observer)
Canadian Border Service Agency officers keep watch from north of the Lambton Area Water Supply System building in Sarnia. (Tyler Kula/ The Observer)
